Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah strongly condemned the transgression committed by the French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, against Grand Ayatollah His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, calling on the French government to take decisive measures to punish those responsible for this act regarding their assault on the sanctities and dignity of an entire nation.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Once again, the ill-fated magazine, Charlie Hebdo, is committing more abuse and transgressions against our sanctities and revered figures. It has repeatedly violated the sanctity of our greatest Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], the dignity of Christ [PBUH] and many religious symbols. Recently, it aimed via its insulting cartoons to undermine the highest Islamic and religious stature in the world today.

His Eminence Imam Khamenei is not only the leader of a great country, but rather an Imam of a nation, a religious reference for tens of millions of believers and a lofty representation for humanity, freedom, dignity, resistance and veneration. Today, he is the symbol of Islam, its beacon, a shining sun and its loud voice in the face of the world's tyrants and arrogant powers.

We, in Hezbollah, strongly condemn the ugly act by this magazine. We call on all the free and honorable people in the world to reject and denounce it.

We also call on the French government to take decisive measures to punish those responsible for this act regarding their assault on the sanctities and dignity of an entire nation.

The act of hiding behind statements of freedom of opinion, freedom of expression and freedom of the press has become exposed and does not benefit those promoting it. And we all see how harshly the West acts regarding opinions, stances or the press when they conflict with its basic political interests.

The French government must separate its political conflict with Iran from allowing shameless magazines such as Charlie Hebdo to undermine Muslims’ sanctities, shrines and symbols, and not be an accomplice in this offense.