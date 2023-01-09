No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

UAE Will Teach "Holocaust" in Schools!

UAE Will Teach “Holocaust” in Schools!
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous track of normalization with the apartheid “Israeli” entity, the United Arab Emirates will begin teaching about the so-called “Holocaust” in history classes in primary and secondary schools across the country.

The UAE’s embassy in the US provided no details on the curriculum and education authorities in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, did not immediately acknowledge the announcement on Monday.

“In the wake of the ‘historic’ #AbrahamAccords, [the UAE] will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools,” the embassy said in a tweet, referring to the normalization deal that also saw Bahrain and ultimately Morocco recognize the Zionist entity.

The announcement comes ahead of a planned meeting of the “Negev [Al-Naqab] Forum Working Groups in Abu Dhabi this week, which grew out of the normalization. The meeting will see officials from Bahrain, Egypt, “Israel”, Morocco, the UAE and the US attend.

UAE holocaust UnitedStates

