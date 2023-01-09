No Script

US Secretary of State Blinken to Visit “Israel” in January

4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Reports mentioned that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit the apartheid entity at the end of the month to get a better understanding of the new government's agenda.

Blinken's visit is prompted by concerns in the administration of US President Joe Biden over some of the latest actions by members of the “Israeli” government.

Blinken is also tasked to prepare the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington, which is expected to take place in February, according to media reports.

Prior to Blinken's visit, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is expected to arrive to the Zionist entity on January 19 for a series of policy talks with Netanyahu and his ministers.

