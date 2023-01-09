Raisi Warns Venezuela of US’ Intent behind Conciliatory Gesture, Urges Enhancement of Iran-Russia Economic Ties

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met with the new ambassadors of Venezuela and Russia to Iran on Sunday.

Raisi cautioned Venezuela that Washington’s main purpose in reaching out to Caracas is to gain access to the Latin American nation’s energy resources.

In a meeting with Venezuela’s new ambassador to Iran on Sunday, Raisi said the independence-seeking spirit of Venezuelans has turned them into a sublime nation in Latin America.

The president also warned that the enthusiasm that the American officials have recently shown for reconciliation with Venezuela does not result from amity, but indicates the US’ need for the energy resources of Venezuela.

Raisi further highlighted the fruitful agreements signed during Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s official visit to Tehran in June 2022, calling for the implementation of the deals.

For his part, Jose Rafael Silva Aponte expressed Venezuela’s gratitude to the Iranian government and nation for their support.

The new envoy pledged that he will do his utmost during his tenure to strengthen the economic relations between the two countries.

Also, on Sunday, Raisi called for the promotion of economic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, as he received the credentials of Russia’s new ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov.

Hailing the strategic relations between the two countries, Raisi said, “Iran and Russia have suitable grounds for cooperation in bilateral, regional and international fields.”

He also pointed to increased diplomatic interaction between the two sides, stressing the need to develop and strengthen “strategic economic cooperation” between Iran and Russia.

For his part, the incoming Russian ambassador said one of the priorities in his mission is to push for the constant promotion of economic cooperation with Iran.

Dedov also stated that strategic economic ties between Iran and Russia have frustrated the Western countries’ policy of sanctions.