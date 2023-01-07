No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Imam Khamenei Appoints New Police Chief for Iran

Imam Khamenei Appoints New Police Chief for Iran
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Ahmad-Reza Radan as the new Police Chief for Iran.

Radan takes up the post as the former police chief, Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari completed his mission, Imam Khamenei said in the decree.

The Leader further appreciated General Ashtari for his services. Ashtari had acted as the police chief for eight years ago.

In his decree, Imam Khamenei said he expects General Radan, the former Tehran police chief, to take measures towards safeguarding security and providing public tranquility.

Ahmadreza Radan has already been the commander of the police of Kordestan, Sistan and Baluchistan, Khorasan, and Tehran provinces.

Iran ImamKhamenei

Comments

  1. Related News
Imam Khamenei Appoints New Police Chief for Iran

Imam Khamenei Appoints New Police Chief for Iran

2 hours ago
US Sanctions Iranian Drones Manufacturer

US Sanctions Iranian Drones Manufacturer

3 hours ago
Al-Quds Force Commander: US to Suffer the Fate of Soviet Union

Al-Quds Force Commander: US to Suffer the Fate of Soviet Union

4 hours ago
Iran Shuts Down Cultural Wing of French Embassy in Tehran Over Insulting Cartoons

Iran Shuts Down Cultural Wing of French Embassy in Tehran Over Insulting Cartoons

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 07-01-2023 Hour: 02:03 Beirut Timing

whatshot