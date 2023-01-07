Al-Quds Force Commander: US to Suffer the Fate of Soviet Union

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Al-Quds Force Ismail Ghaani confirmed that the United States will shamefully leave the West Asia region and suffer the fate of the Soviet Union.

Ghaani said think tanks have corroborated his assessment.

“The United States will be plagued with the fate of the Soviet Union and think tanks have confirmed this,” the commander averred.

Ghaani made the remarks in a commemorative ceremony in Kerman.

He also underlined the need for Iran to hold firm in its “true battle” with the US “Thanks to the blood of Martyr General Qassem Soleimani, the bright dignified path of resistance will continue,” General Ghaani said.

The IRG commander also took a jab at “Israel”, predicting its collapse in the near future.

He further underlined that “Israel’s” army has turned into a mess, with no “Israeli” willing to join it. Referring to a letter put out by the former prime minister of “Israel” about the dire internal situation, Ghaani said, “The [former] prime minister enumerated their predicaments.”

He added, “In this letter, it is written that the Jews ruled twice in history, and in the first period, which lasted 80 years, discord caused their collapse. In the second stage, which lasted for about 75 years, their rule was destroyed by disputes again. Even today, their differences are so great that they are collapsing.”

Ghaani underscored that now and for the first time in the life of the Zionist entity, more than half of its army is stationed in the West Bank.