Russia’s Medvedev Describes US Gov’t as Nazis Who Had Reached Limit of “Moral Degradation”

By Staff, Agencies

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has lashed back at the United States describing US government officials as cynical "freaks" and "sons of b*****s" whom he likened to Nazis whose egregious behavior is symptomatic of their "moral degradation."

Medvedev lashed out at the US government on Thursday after the US embassy in Moscow released a video a day earlier in which it highlighted the “commonness” of the cultures and achievements of both countries while stating that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine was “unworthy” of the Russian people.

In the 50-second video titled "an appeal to the people of Russia", which included images of the places which had been hit in the airstrikes, the Americans claimed, "We stand in solidarity with each of you who are striving to create a more peaceful future."

The video showed an image of the slogan "No to war" in Russian sprayed on a wall, while the voice over the image said, “Throughout history, our countries have been united by the commonality of cultures and our achievements," adding that Russia and the United States had "competed and collaborated" for decades.

The video showed images of Soviet cosmonauts, writers such as Fyodor Dostoevsky and leaders such as Leonid Brezhnev, Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin. Putin was not included.

Medvedev said the video clip was an example of the Americans' “egregious cynicism in keeping with the best traditions of the Nazis.”

He said the Americans were using the same tricks used the Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. The US officials in the White House are “the true heirs of the [Nazi] propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels.”

“The US spends tens of billions [of dollars] on the war in Ukraine, supplying enormous quantities of its weapons and exterminating thousands of people through a proxy [war],” the former president noted.

Medvedev threatened that the killing of the Russian people by Washington and its “lackeys” would be never forgiven.

"We will speak to you in the language of force, since you do not understand otherwise,” Medvedev warned, adding that Russia is about to produce more modern weapons. He also referred to the Russian navy frigate Admiral Gorshkov, which entered combat duty earlier this week.

"The main gift for the New Year [Admiral Gorshkov frigate] went to NATO shores yesterday with Tsirkon missiles," Medvedav said, noting that the Tsirkon missiles have a range of 1000 kilometers.

Medvedav said the frigate "Admiral Gorshkov" belonging to the Russian Navy, which started its combat duty on Wednesday, was "placed close to the Potomac River, 100 miles [143km] from the [US] coast, you can rejoice!"

He said the Tsirkon missiles deployed near the US coast will help those who are posing a threat to see sense.

“It is capable of bringing anyone who poses a threat to Russia or its allies to their senses,” Medvedev said.

Back in December, Medvedev said Washington and its allies had betrayed Russia’s trust by “cheating it” and predicted normal relations with the West would not be restored for years or even decades to come.

Medvedev, who currently holds the position of the deputy chair of the national Security Council, wrote in a keynote article in December that the year 2022 demonstrated the unworthiness of promises and principles of Western countries.

Russia has been repeatedly warning the US and its allies against its continued supply of arms to Kiev, with more and more weapons supplied in each shipment, which will only exacerbate the war in Ukraine, which is now in its 10 month.

The flooding of Ukraine with weapons "will only drag the conflict out and make it more painful for the Ukrainian side, but it will not change our goals and the end result," the Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said last year.

Peskov insisted that the US was in reality engaged in the Ukraine conflict. "The US de facto has become deeply involved."

The Kremlin spokesman’s remarks echoed those of Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who said that Washington had "been participating de facto in this war for a long time." "This war is being controlled by the Anglo-Saxons."