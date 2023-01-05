No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinian Detainee Karim Younis for Regaining Freedom

Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinian Detainee Karim Younis for Regaining Freedom
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement congratulating Palestinian detainee Karim Younis for attaining freedom.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:   

Hezbollah congratulates the Palestinian detainee, Karim Younis, on regaining freedom after 40 years of sacrifice, steadfastness and suffering.

It shares with the Palestinian people and all heroic resistance fighters their joy, wishing freedom and victory for all those languishing in the occupation’s prisons.

On this occasion, Hezbollah calls for throwing the spotlight on the issue of the detainees and the harsh conditions of detention, exposing the brutal treatment they are subjected to by the "Israeli" occupation and making all possible efforts to release them.

Israel Palestine Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinian Detainee Karim Younis for Regaining Freedom

Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinian Detainee Karim Younis for Regaining Freedom

one hour ago
Hezbollah: “Israel” Withholding Abu Hamid’s Remains Is Persistence on Crime, An Affirmation of Its Brutality

Hezbollah: “Israel” Withholding Abu Hamid’s Remains Is Persistence on Crime, An Affirmation of Its Brutality

14 days ago
Hezbollah Slams FPM Stance as Unwise, Inappropriate Behavior - Statement

Hezbollah Slams FPM Stance as Unwise, Inappropriate Behavior - Statement

28 days ago
Hezbollah Hails Al-Quds’ Heroic Ops As True Reflection of The Palestinian Will

Hezbollah Hails Al-Quds’ Heroic Ops As True Reflection of The Palestinian Will

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 05-01-2023 Hour: 10:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot