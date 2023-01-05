- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah Congratulates Palestinian Detainee Karim Younis for Regaining Freedom
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah issued a statement congratulating Palestinian detainee Karim Younis for attaining freedom.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
Hezbollah congratulates the Palestinian detainee, Karim Younis, on regaining freedom after 40 years of sacrifice, steadfastness and suffering.
It shares with the Palestinian people and all heroic resistance fighters their joy, wishing freedom and victory for all those languishing in the occupation’s prisons.
On this occasion, Hezbollah calls for throwing the spotlight on the issue of the detainees and the harsh conditions of detention, exposing the brutal treatment they are subjected to by the "Israeli" occupation and making all possible efforts to release them.
Comments
- Related News