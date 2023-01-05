No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

NATO Chief: Don’t Underestimate Russia’s Putin

folder_openRussia access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg cautioned on Thursday it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions amid the war in Ukraine.

“They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering,” Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway.

He further stressed that “We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So, it's dangerous to underestimate Russia.”

This comes as Russia’s Putin said he is open to talks with Ukraine if Kiev accepts territorial losses to Russia in the east and south.

