Iran Responds To “Charlie Hebdo’s” Insult: To Close “Institut Français de Recherche en Iran”

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced in a statement that in response to the derogatory action of the French magazine, it will close the Institut Français de Recherche en Iran.

Following the publication of insulting cartoons in Charlie Hebdo magazine of France, Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned its action in violating recognized moral standards, religious sanctities, the authority of political and religious authorities and insulting the symbols of sovereignty and national values of Iran.

The ministry also considered the action another sign of Zionism's encroachment on the media in order to promote anti-Islamism, spreading hatred and division between societies and people.

The anti-human act of the French magazine, which unfortunately has used the noble concept of "freedom of expression" for years as a cover for anti-cultural acts and desecration of human beings, human dignity, and high moral and religious values, is a continuation of similar moves including the publication of insulting cartoons of the Prophet [PBUH] in previous years which caused the anger and protest of Muslims all over the world, the statement noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran further condemned the continued inaction of the relevant authorities in France in dealing with the manifestations of anti-Islamism and the spreading of racist hatred in French magazines, it added saying that the French government is responsible to hold accountable the perpetrators and founders of such hateful actions.

It also called for a serious confrontation with anti-Islamism and ignorant Islamophobia as a manifestation of institutionalized racism in this country.

Emphasizing the undeniable responsibility of the French government against the violation of freedom, human rights, an insult to religious values, violation of religious beliefs and threats to the national sovereignty of other countries by natural and legal persons under the rule of the French government, Iran will not tolerate the silence against the anti-cultural and anti-human act of the vulgar French magazine, according to the statement.

“While reviewing the cultural relations with France and examining the possibility of continuing French cultural activity in Iran, in the first step, Iran closes the Institut Français de Recherche en Iran,” it added.

In parallel, the ministry underlined that “It is obvious that the demand of the Iranian people from the French government is to hold accountable the perpetrators and promoters of the recent offensive actions and to prevent repeating such measures.”

The condemnation comes as Charlie Hebdo is set to publish several insulting cartoons of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei in a special issue later this week. The controversial right-wing magazine had in early December announced a competition for producing the cartoons.