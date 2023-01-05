Iran Summons French Ambassador over Insulting Cartoons

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador to Tehran Nicolas Roche following the publication of insulting cartoons in Charlie Hebdo magazine.

Following the derogatory action of a French magazine in insulting the sanctities and religious and national values, the French Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Nicolas Roche, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday evening, the foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said in a statement.

During this meeting with the French envoy, the spokesman lodged Iran's strong protest to the French government and said that “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any insults to its Islamic, religious and national sanctities and values by any means, and France has no right to try to justify insulting the sanctities of Muslim countries and other nations under the pretext of freedom of speech.”

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond proportionately, the spokesman said the Iranian foreign ministry lodged the official protest over the issue to the French ambassador.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the explanation and compensatory action of the French government in condemning the unacceptable behavior of the magazine,” he said.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian strongly condemned the French authorities for the disgraceful caricatures.

In a post on his Twitter account, Amir Abdollahian warned the French government to “Cut your coat according to your cloth.”