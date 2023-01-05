No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Arming Ukraine Continues: French Light Tanks, US Combat Vehicles

Arming Ukraine Continues: French Light Tanks, US Combat Vehicles
folder_openEurope... access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies  

France and the United States will supply Ukraine with armored vehicles, as Kiev continues to press NATO for heavy tanks to fend off Russian troops.

During a phone call on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that Paris would send Kiev light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles.

“This is the first time that Western-made armored vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army,” the official said after an hour-long phone conversation between the two leaders. No details were given about the volume or timing of the planned shipments.

The AMX-10 RC is manufactured by Nexter Systems for armored purposes and is described as a wheeled tank destroyer or light tank.

The official said that talks between Paris and Kiev would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types.

In a video address, Zelensky thanked his French counterpart for the announcement, saying that it demonstrated the need for others to provide heavier weapons.

“This is something that sends a clear signal to all our partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks,” the Ukrainian president said. “We must put an end to the Russian aggression this year,” he stated, noting that “modern Western armored vehicles and Western-type tanks” were major assets that Ukraine needed.

Later on Wednesday, American President Joe Biden confirmed that the provision of US-produced Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine was also under consideration.

He further added that the Bradleys could be included in a package of weapons to be announced as soon as this week.

 

 

france ukraine biden macron UnitedStates VladimirZelensky

Comments

  1. Related News
Arming Ukraine Continues: French Light Tanks, US Combat Vehicles

Arming Ukraine Continues: French Light Tanks, US Combat Vehicles

6 hours ago
Russia: Italy Can’t Be Mediator in Ukraine Crisis

Russia: Italy Can’t Be Mediator in Ukraine Crisis

6 hours ago
Germany Inflation Hits Highest Level in Over 70 Years

Germany Inflation Hits Highest Level in Over 70 Years

9 hours ago
Iran, Russia Sign Contract on Ship Building

Iran, Russia Sign Contract on Ship Building

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 05-01-2023 Hour: 02:01 Beirut Timing

whatshot