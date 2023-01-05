4 Decades behind “Israeli” Bars: Dean of Palestinian Prisoners into Freedom

By Staff, Agencies

The longest-serving Palestinian prisoner, Karim Younis, was freed on Thursday after 40 years in “Israeli” prison.

He was arrested in 1983 along with his relatives Maher and Sami following an operation that led to the death of the soldier Avi Bromberg in 1980.

The dean of the Palestinian prisoners, 66, is from the Arab town of Ara in the of Occupied Palestine.

His father, Younis Fadl Younis, died on January 6, 2007, on the 30th anniversary of the Karim family, which doubled the family's grief and pain of memory.

Karim's last meeting with his father was two years before his death due to an illness that afflicted him, and the occupation did not allow him to participate in his father's funeral, and his mother, Subhiya Wahbi Younis, died months before his release, after nearly 40 years of waiting.

He continued his educational journey inside the Israeli prisons, so he joined the Open University of Abu Dis, and finished his master's degree in political science and international relations.