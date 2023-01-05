No Script

“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Teen

folder_openPalestine access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces have martyred the Palestinian teenager, Amer Abu Zaytoun, during a raid on Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

Abu Zaytoun, who is 16 years old, was shot in the head by “Israeli” soldiers after they stormed the Balata refugee camp, located near the city of Nablus early on Thursday, according to Palestine Alyoum news website. 

The Palestinian Red Crescent also said a Palestinian youth has been injured during clashes that broke out near the camp, adding that his condition is critical.

Palestinian Shehab news agency also reported that “Israeli” drones were firing at Palestinian youths near the Balata camp as the regime’s military forces continued their attacks.

“Israeli” soldiers also prevented ambulances from entering the refugee camp, the report said.

