No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Syria Condemns Storming of Flocks of “Israeli” Settlers into Al-Aqsa

Syria Condemns Storming of Flocks of “Israeli” Settlers into Al-Aqsa
folder_openSyria access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned in strongest terms storming of “Israeli” occupation entity’s settlers and officials into al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards, calling upon the UN to condemn these violations and work to stop them and ensure that they do not repeat.

The Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that Syria condemns in strongest terms the storming of flocks of “Israeli” settlers and officials into al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards under protection of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF].

It further stressed that these provocative practices are part of this occupation’s systematic policy by attacking the Palestinian holy places, attempt to obliterate their identity and seize them.

The Ministry held the “Israeli” entity and the countries which support it, full responsibility towards this escalation and its repercussions.

Syria calls upon the UN to condemn these violations, work to stop them, guarantee that they are not repeated and implement the international legitimacy resolutions on the occupied Palestinian territories, on top of which is al-Quds [Jerusalem], the Syrian Foreign Ministry added.

It stressed Syria’s stand by the Palestinian people in their struggle to liberate their lands, restoring their rights and protecting their sanctities.

Israel Syria Palestine UnitedNations AqsaMosque

Comments

  1. Related News
Syria Condemns Storming of Flocks of “Israeli” Settlers into Al-Aqsa

Syria Condemns Storming of Flocks of “Israeli” Settlers into Al-Aqsa

5 hours ago
US Base in Syria’s Koniko Gas Field Hit by Several Rockets

US Base in Syria’s Koniko Gas Field Hit by Several Rockets

6 hours ago
Syria: 2 Soldiers Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus Int’l Airport

Syria: 2 Soldiers Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus Int’l Airport

2 days ago
Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria

Syrian Media: Turkey Agrees to Fully Withdraw Troops from Syria

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 04-01-2023 Hour: 02:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot