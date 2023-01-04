- Home
US Base in Syria’s Koniko Gas Field Hit by Several Rockets
By Staff, Agencies
News sources reported that “A heavy rocket attack on the US military base in the Koniko natural gas field, in the northeastern Syrian governorate of Deir ez-Zor.”
Local sources told Sputnik that at least 10 rockets were fired at this American base. Immediately after the attack, the sirens were sounded inside this base.
At the same time, American helicopters and fighter planes flew over the base.
These sources announced that these rocket attacks were carried out by an unknown group.
These sources suggested that a number of American forces and armed people affiliated with them were injured in this attack.
A larger part of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor, Raqqa and Al-Hasakah governorates is currently controlled by the US-backed Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces [SDF].
