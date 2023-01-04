No Script

Putin Sends off Frigate Armed with New Hypersonic Cruise Missile

6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sent a frigate off to the Atlantic Ocean armed with hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles.

In a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, commander of the frigate named "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov", Putin said the ship was armed with Zircon hypersonic weapons.

“This time the ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system – ‘Zircon’ - which has no analogues,” Putin said.

For his part, Shoigu confirmed that “This is a hypersonic sea–based system.”

 Shoigu said the Gorshkov would sail to the Atlantic and Indian oceans and to the Mediterranean Sea.

 

