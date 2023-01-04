No Script

Iran FM Slams French Magazine’s Insulting Act

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian condemned the French magazine's “Charlie Hebdo” insulting act in publishing a caricature against the religious and political authority.

“The insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing a caricature against religious and political authority will not remain without a decisive and effective response,” Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He further stated: “We will not allow the French government to cross a line.”

“They have definitely chosen the wrong path.  We have already put this publication on the sanctions list,” the top Iranian official stressed.

