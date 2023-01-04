- Home
Iran FM Slams French Magazine’s Insulting Act
Iran access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian condemned the French magazine's “Charlie Hebdo” insulting act in publishing a caricature against the religious and political authority.
“The insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing a caricature against religious and political authority will not remain without a decisive and effective response,” Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.
He further stated: “We will not allow the French government to cross a line.”
“They have definitely chosen the wrong path. We have already put this publication on the sanctions list,” the top Iranian official stressed.
