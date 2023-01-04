No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Iran’s Qalibaf: We’ll Raise the Costs of Normalizing Relations with “Israel”

folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf confirmed that Iran will raise the costs of normalizing relations with the “Israeli” entity to the point where no one dares to do so.

Qalibaf made the remarks on Wednesday speaking at the “1st International Conference on Martyr Soleimani School of Thought”.

Confirming that “Martyr Soleimani's school of thought was influenced by that of Imam Khomeini school,” he stated that “General Soleimani was educated in a revolution that has a comprehensive life.”

The Iranian top official further cited that Martyr Soleimani was a role model in various social, political, military, moral, and behavioral issues.

He also praised martyr Soleimani's efforts in eradicating insecurity, adding that throughout his life, martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani managed to deliver power and bring dignity to the Islamic nation.

“Martyr Soleimani always worked in the direction of ‘the unity of the Islamic world’ and ‘generating power for the Islamic world’ because he knew that the only effective logic is that of power,” he went on to say, noting that “He believed that power comes from the people.”

He also considered the maritime deal between the Zionist entity and Lebanon as an indicator of the strength of the Revolution, the Islamic system, and the Resistance Front.

 

Israel Iran Lebanon soleimani MohammadBaqerQalibaf

Comments

