Imam Khamenei Stresses Role of Women in Iran’s Decision-Making: We’re Not in Position of Defense

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received on Wednesday a number of educated and active women in cultural, social and scientific fields.

The meeting took place on the eve of the birth anniversary of Sayyeda Fatima Zahra [PBUH]. She’s the only one daughter of Islam Holy Prophet Mohammad [PBUH].

“This meeting has been a pure women's meeting and full of outstanding and excellent concepts until now, until this moment,” Imam Khamenei confirmed.

He further hailed his meeting with Iranian women, describing it as a meeting full of outstanding and excellent concepts.

The Leader also appreciated the issues raised by the ladies in the meeting, saying that he really enjoyed the raised issues.

“The employment of efficient, experienced, knowledgeable, and wise women in the country's decision-making arenas is of high importance,” he added.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei underlined that “Given the West’s hypocrisy and its claims, our position regarding women is that we’re demanders, not defenders.”

Denouncing “The modern West that is guilty and the perpetrator when it comes to ‘the issue of women’,” His Eminence underscored that Iran isn’t “in the position of defense as our position is linked to the Islamic faith.”

“Women in the West suffer sometimes knowing that they do suffer, and sometimes they don’t know,” Imam Khamenei emphasized.