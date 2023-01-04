- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
UAE, China Call for UNSC Meeting over Ben-Gvir’s Storming into Al-Aqsa
By Staff, Agencies
The United Arab Emirates and China urged the UN Security Council to meet publicly after “Israel's” so-called “national security” minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of Al-Quds.
The meeting is likely to take place on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Jordan on Tuesday summoned the “Israeli” ambassador in Amman, and delivered a strongly worded protest message over Ben-Gvir’s breakthrough into Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Spokesman for Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Sinan Majali said in a statement that his country strongly condemned the provocative practice against the holy site, demanding that the “Israeli” entity immediately cease all those violations.
“The storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an ‘Israeli’ minister and violating the mosque's sacredness are a condemned and provocative action, and represent a stark violation of international law, as well as of the historical and legal status quo in Al-Quds and its holy sites,” he added.
Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance movements have warned “Israel” against any consequences of Ben-Gvir’s visit to Al-Aqsa, calling on Palestinians to and increase their presence at the holy site to confront the entity’s plans.
Egypt also denounced on Tuesday that Ben-Gvir “stormed al-Aqsa Mosque accompanied by extremist elements under the protection of ‘Israeli’ force.”
The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement that it totally rejected “any unilateral measures that violate the legal and historical status quo in Al-Quds.”
Moreover, the European Union underlined the importance of preserving the status quo of the holy sites in occupied Al-Quds.
“We recall the importance of preserving the status quo of the holy sites, and are concerned for actions that go against it,” the Office of the European Union Representative in Al-Quds said in a press statement following Ben-Gvir’s incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Comments
- Related News