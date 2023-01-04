Sayyed Nasrallah: Martyrdom of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Failed US Schemes, Eyes Are on Al-Quds

By Al-Ahed news

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the Axis of Resistance is stronger after the assassination of the two martyr Leaders General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Addressing the mass crowd commemorating the 3rd martyrdom of the two leaders, Sayyed Nasrallah apologized for canceling Friday’s speech for being sick due to the flu.

He further thanked the people for their sincere feelings and praying, assuring that “After what was said in the ‘Israeli’ and Gulf media, I would like to reassure you that there is no need to worry at all. I have had trachea allergy for the past 30 years.”

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated the people over Jesus’ birthday, wishing a Happy new year for all the Lebanese.

On the occasion, the Resistance Leader underlined that “20 years ago, when Hajj Qassem entered to our region upon leading Al-Quds Force he had traits: his personality [piety, braveness and cleverness], his relation with Imam Khamenei and the Islamic Republic added to his nationalism.”

“Hajj Qassem lived, died and was buried as the soldier of the Welayya [guardianship],” His Eminence stressed, noting that “The core of connection with in the Axis of Resistance regarding morality, blood, mind and strength was resembled by Haj Qassem.”

Back to the beginning of Hajj Qassem’s leadership to Al-Quds, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that “The US scheme in our region was build on invading and occupying several countries [Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Libya and Sudan] in the era of [US President George] Bush’s administration.”

“The American scheme in the region is that of hegemony, control, and domination, and ‘Israel’ lies at the heart of this project,” he stated, pointing out that “The first version of the American scheme began in 2001 after George W. Bush assumed the presidency, and Afghanistan was not in the plan, according to what was published.”

The Resistance Leader further highlighted that “September 11 opened the door for the American scheme allowing it to enter Afghanistan and Iraq and get closer to both Iran and Syria.”

“At this point, the US scheme aimed to strike the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon in 2006, and the plan was to invade and impose multinational forces at the airports, ports and borders,” he unveiled, noting that “Haj Qassem Soleimani entered the front line of the battlefield as a leader. Both Iran and Syria stood firm, and the enemy failed in its July war.”

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that “If the ‘Israeli’ war on Lebanon had succeeded, it would have moved into Syria, but that did not happen. This was one of martyr Soleimani’s role.”

“The Shiite and Sunni resistance factions in Iraq fought sincerely the American occupation forces obliging them to set a timetable for withdrawal, and when they faltered, the operations increased until they were forced to leave,” he mentioned.

Sayyed Nasrallah went on to say: “The Iraqi resistance, the steadfastness of Iran, Syria, and the resistance in Lebanon and Palestine failed and ended the first version of the American scheme.”

“The failure of the first version of the American scheme is resembled by the fact that Trump was forced to go secretly to Iraq, despite America’s spending to 7 thousand billion dollars in the first version,” His Eminence confirmed.

On this level, Hezbollah Secretary General wondered: “What if the Iranian position did not exist, and Syria did not stand firm, and there was no will for resistance among the resistance peoples, and what if America occupied our region?”

“The 2nd version started with [former US President Barak] Obama, when they discovered that the large-scale wars are a failure, and they discovered that relying on ‘Israel’ in wars is a failure,” he said.

Sayyed Nasrallah also affirmed: “In the 2nd version of the US scheme, the wars turned to be internal. They came with the Takfiris so that the wars became sectarian. The 2nd version of the US scheme was based on destroying countries and peoples, so America will return under the title of ‘the savior’.”

“In the 2nd version of the US scheme, Soleimani and Al-Muhandis were present in public because they were supposed to be in the field,” he said, pointing out that “The 2nd version of the US scheme in the region also failed due to the resistance, steadfastness, and the presence of the two commanders, Soleimani and Al-Muhandis.”

According to His Eminence, “In face of two major and historic failures of the American scheme, [Donald] Trump assumed that by assassinating the two commanders, Soleimani and Al-Muhandis, the Axis of Resistance would suffer a severe blow.”

“The aim of the assassination is to break the resistance, terrorize the Iraqis, and weaken the parties within the Resistance Axis in Syria, Iran, Lebanon and Palestine,” he asserted, assuring that “Our axis became stronger after this martyrdom.”

In parallel, Hezbollah Secretary General underlined that “The result of the martyrdom came opposite to the American scheme as million funeral was held for the martyr Soleimani. This funeral was the largest in history, and transformed Martyr Soleimani into an inspiration and an icon for the Iranians and our people.”

On the same lever, Sayyed Nasrallah mentioned that “After the martyrdom, Palestine remained steadfast with the battles of ‘Al-Quds Sword’ and ‘The Unity of the Fronts’.”

“After the martyrdom of Soleimani, the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ fell and Lebanon established the rules of deterrence. Victory was further achieved in the file of demarcating the maritime borders.”

Moving to the regional front, Sayyed Nasrallah sent a clear message to the new “Israeli” government: “We will not tolerate any change to the rules of engagement.”

He also warned that “The Lebanese Resistance joins the Palestinian resistance in facing the ‘Israeli’ attacks. Attacking the sanctities will not only blow up the situation in Palestine, but in the entire region.”

“The new Zionist government, in which there are madmen, is hastening the end of this entity by committing mistakes and stupidities,” His Eminence stressed, pointing out that “In fact, with this new Zionist government, eyes are on Palestine, al-Quds, the West Bank, and al-Aqsa Mosque.”

On the internal level, Hezbollah Secretary General unveiled that “The indications from the international oil and gas companies call for optimism.”

“The Resistance needs no protection. However, it’s our natural right to call for a president who would not stab the Resistance in its back,” Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed, pointing out that “A president who would not stab the Resistance would mean a president who would not take the country to civil war. There are natural characteristics for the President and I added one thing i.e., he doesn’t stab the Resistance in the back.”

In addition, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that “The Lebanese presidential file has nothing to do with the nuclear talks with Iran or the Iranian-Saudi talks.”

“We’re keen on the relations with the Free Patriotic Movement [FPM] despite the flaws between the two sides that happened in politics and media,” he announced, noting that “We are keen on this relation [with the FPM].”

According to His Eminence, “Whatever the ambiguities, they can be addressed through direct dialogue. Some of our allies and friends criticize us in public, but we don't do that and we prefer internal dialogue.”

Welcoming all meetings between the Lebanese sides, Sayyed Nasrallah declared that Hezbollah “does not force anyone to be our ally or friend.”

“We are keen on resolving the dispute between Hezbollah and the FPM through communication and meetings will be held soon,” he said, noting that “Further meetings and dialogue must be held and do not wait for the foreign sides to resolve the presidential file.”

“We encourage internal meetings and dialogues in Lebanon, and I tell you not to wait the foreign sides as time is pressing,” Sayyed Nasrallah concluded.