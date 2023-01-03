No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Russian Officials Call for Revenge after Ukrainian Strike That Killed 63 Soldiers

Russian Officials Call for Revenge after Ukrainian Strike That Killed 63 Soldiers
folder_openRussia access_time 38 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian lawmakers called for “vengeance” after Ukraine fired US-supplied missiles at the regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, killing 63 Russian troops in the deadliest attack on Russian forces since the start of the Ukraine war.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the servicemen were killed in the Russian-controlled city of Makiivka in Donetsk, which joined the Russian Federation through a referendum along with three other Ukrainian regions in September.

At least six US-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems [HIMARS] were used in the deadliest attack, the ministry said. Two projectiles were intercepted by air defenses, but four made it through.

“As a result of a strike by four missiles with high-explosive warheads on a temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen were killed,” Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing.

The member of the Russian Senate and former deputy foreign minister, Grigory Karasin, demanded revenge against Ukraine and its US-led NATO supporters.

For his part, Sergei Mironov, a legislator and former chairman of the Senate, called on officials to further investigate and claim criminal liability for officials who "allowed the concentration of military personnel in an unprotected building", despite knowledge of the US-made HIMARS rocket range.

The Russian Defense Ministry said “four missiles with a high-explosive warhead” killed scores of Russian servicemen.

The footage posted online purportedly showed the building of the vocational college razed to the ground as a result of the attack.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry earlier condemned Washington for not only supplying sophisticated weapons to Kiev, but also providing the Ukrainian military with intelligence about the location of the Russian forces.

The two sides have in recent months exchanged hundreds of prisoners, despite a complete breakdown in broader diplomatic talks.

 

Russia ukraine kiev moscow

Comments

  1. Related News
Russian Officials Call for Revenge after Ukrainian Strike Killed 63 Soldiers

Russian Officials Call for Revenge after Ukrainian Strike Killed 63 Soldiers

38 minutes ago
Putin: Moscow-Beijing Military Cooperation Key for Int’l Stability

Putin: Moscow-Beijing Military Cooperation Key for Int’l Stability

3 days ago
Lavrov: Hundreds of US Troops are in Ukraine

Lavrov: Hundreds of US Troops are in Ukraine

4 days ago
Lavrov: Working with the West Will Be Carried Out on New Principles

Lavrov: Working with the West Will Be Carried Out on New Principles

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 03-01-2023 Hour: 01:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot