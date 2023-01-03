No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Sumaya Aminzadeh

Iranians across the country have paid homage to their hero General Haj Qassem Soleimani, a world-renown anti-terror commander who was assassinated by the US in 2020.

People gathered in the southeastern city of Kerman, General Soleimani’s hometown, to pay tribute to the iconic commander.

Below is Al-Ahed news Photo report from Kerman:

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

 

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

 

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

 

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

 

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

Iran soleimani Kerman

Comments

  1. Related News
3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani

one hour ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

Sayyed Nasrallah Backs Strategy of Knives: Let the Palestinian Stab the “Israeli” Occupier Fatally Then Be Killed

one month ago
Gen. Soleimani: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Entire Existence Is Sincerity… I Love Him [Documentary]

Gen. Soleimani: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Entire Existence Is Sincerity… I Love Him [Documentary]

3 months ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: The Hand That Will Extend to Any of Lebanon’s Wealth Will Be Cut Off

Sayyed Nasrallah: The Hand That Will Extend to Any of Lebanon’s Wealth Will Be Cut Off

4 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 03-01-2023 Hour: 01:37 Beirut Timing

whatshot