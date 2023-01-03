- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
3 Years on the Biggest Crime, Iranians Pay Tribute to General Soleimani
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites
Sumaya Aminzadeh
Iranians across the country have paid homage to their hero General Haj Qassem Soleimani, a world-renown anti-terror commander who was assassinated by the US in 2020.
People gathered in the southeastern city of Kerman, General Soleimani’s hometown, to pay tribute to the iconic commander.
Below is Al-Ahed news Photo report from Kerman:
Comments
- Related News