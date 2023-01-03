No Script

“Israeli” Soldier Killed in Firearm Incident


folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” army announced Tuesday morning that one of its soldiers was killed overnight in firearm incident at a military base in the central part of the entity.

The “Israeli” military police are investigating the incident and the findings will be submitted to the “Military Advocate General’s Corps”. The victim has yet to be identified.

It was not determined by the initial assessment whether the firearm incident was accidental or intentional.

The incident came shortly after the "Israeli" army announced it was changing its rules of engagement, granting permission for soldiers to use live fire against “suspected thieves” on military bases.

