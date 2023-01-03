Imam Khamenei: The New Idea of Islamic Republic Is A Government Based on Religious Principles, People

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei stressed that the new idea presented by the Islamic Republic is that apart from the influence of people, the religious and theological tenets would affect the formation of a government.

A number of the members of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe met with Imam Khamenei in Tehran on Monday.

In this meeting, the Leader spoke of the Islamic associations as being one of the assets of the Islamic Republic and said that they have unique missions.

The Leader emphasized that persistence, consistence, having an influence on one’s environment, and explaining the new idea brought by the Islamic Republic are some of the tasks that the Islamic associations need to undertake.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei also honored the memory of the late Hujjat al-Islam Dr. Eje’i who was one of the founders of the Union of Islamic Students Associations in Europe.

He also expressed his appreciation for the activities of young students who have new, revolutionary views.

The Leader stated, “Islamic associations were established with two goals in mind, to strengthen the foundations of its members’ thoughts and beliefs, and to influence their surrounding environment. However, the Islamic associations abroad also have another mission, and that is to introduce the fundamental, central thoughts of the Islamic Republic.”

He believed that explaining the principles of the Islamic Republic, which includes the connection and relationship between Republic and Islam, is a vital task. He explained, “The new idea brought by the Islamic Republic is that religious principles and faith are also influential in the formation of a government in addition to the people’s role.”

Imam Khamenei also stressed the need to update the Islamic associations in accordance with the present-day situation whilst maintaining their principles and foundations.

“Some principles and concepts are constant and eternal, such as the ‘principle of justice’, which has existed for thousands of years and never becomes obsolete. But it is possible to bring about changes and use new ways in administering justice,” the Leader added.

The Leader said that the issue of science and scientific progress has been a common discourse in the country in recent years. He also expressed his admiration for the holding of a scientific convention during the current conference of the Islamic Students Associations in Europe.

“The issue of scientific progress and crossing scientific boundaries should not be forgotten, and it should not be imagined that paying attention to religious and revolutionary issues leads to scientific advancement being neglected,” Imam Khamenei stated.