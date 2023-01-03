- Home
Iran: Revenge for Gen. Soleimani on Our Agenda
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani vowed the definite revenge from the criminals behind the martyrdom of former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Quds Force Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.
In a message on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of martyrdom Soleimani, the Iranian defense minister underlined that a revenge for the blood of the late commander will never be kept off the agenda of the Iranian Armed Forces.
He further stated that “The terrorists behind the assassination of the popular commander will get their comeuppance one day.”
“Those who ordered and perpetrated the cowardly assassination attack will receive a response at a time and location that they would not even imagine,” Ashtiani warned.
In parallel, he added that “The Islamic Republic of Iran will determine the time and place [of revenge], and the fingers of the soldiers of this land are on the trigger for that historical moment.”
