Ben Gvir Crosses Red Line, Storms Al-Aqsa

By Staff, Agencies

The apartheid entity’s Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stormed the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque on Tuesday, his first trip to the holy site since entering the post last week. The visit came hours after reports that Ben Gvir had agreed to put off the move following a request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Hamas Resistance group threatened with a response.

“Our government will not surrender to threats from Hamas,” Ben Gvir said at the conclusion of his visit.

Ben Gvir’s move, whose ministry is in charge of policing, was held after an assessment with security and police officials, his office said in a statement.

He met with Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, as well as Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and the “Israeli” commander of Occupied Al-Quds.

Netanyahu on Monday discussed with Ben Gvir the latter’s stated intention to break through Al-Aqs. The content of the conversation was not made public.

The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the attack, calling it an “unprecedented provocation.”

“Netanyahu bears responsibility for this attack on al-Aqsa,” the PA said in a statement.

In response, Hamas had warned “Israel” that Ben Gvir’s attack would be “a detonator” and vowed resistance.