Martyrdom of Gen. Soleimani, Al-Muhandis Commemorated in India’s Mumbai

By Staff, Tehran Times

When the entire world will ring the New Year, there will be millions in Iran, Iraq, and Syria who will silently mourn the death of a man who gave them a new life – a life without fear of Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”].

Also thanking the General will be 39 Indian nurses who were taken hostage by the brutal and dreaded Daesh.

The world not only needs to mourn the death of Haj Qassem Soleimani but also celebrate his life.

General Soleimani’s unwavering efforts ensured that Daesh was wiped off the face of the earth. Their evil plans to install a fake ‘Islamic State’ were met with resistance and the strategy of General Soleimani who helped the region get rid of their presence.

According to one Indian expert on the West Asian region, who told a leading Indian newspaper, “Indian officials may have had periodical contacts with him [General Soleimani] to discuss cross-border terror groups in the wider West Asia region. Soleimani was the face of armed resistance against ISIS in Iraq and Syria and contributed in a big way to defeating ‘ISIS’. Indian officials may have had periodical contacts with him to discuss cross-border terror groups in the wider West Asia region.”

General Soleimani had also slammed Pakistan for its failure to control terror groups on its soil.

The bravado of General Soleimani remains unmatched and rivaled. There are still some questions that the world still needs to answer.

Who benefitted from his assassination?

Who wanted him gone?

It is only Daesh who wanted to see him gone. However, Daesh had been hurt so brutally that they are yet to regroup themselves.

General Soleimani, along with Iraq’s military chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis ensured that peace returned in the region.

On December 31 and January 1, 2023, condolence programs were held at the Iranian Mosque, Dongri; Shia Kabrastan, Mira Road, and Zaib Palace, Yari Road.

Sayyed Qazi Askari delivered speeches on the occasion to commemorate the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi Muhandis, and other martyrs who sacrificed their lives protecting not just human lives, but also warding off Daesh attacks on the Shrine of Sayyida Zeinab [AS], the granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad [SAW], in Damascus