“Israeli” Forces Arrested 7,000 Palestinians in 2022

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestine Center for Prisoners’ Studies [PCPS] unveiled that “The ‘Israeli’ forces arrested a total of 7,000 Palestinians, including hundreds of women and children.”

“‘Israel’ arrested 865 Palestinian children, including 142 under the age of 12, in 2022,” Riyad al-Ashqar, the director of the Center said, adding that some of those children had not even reached nine years of age, and all detainees were subject to abuse, torture or humiliation.

The official further noted that the “Israeli” forces, in one such case, arrested the two-year-old Hammoudi Amash at the Barta'a checkpoint.

The report said minor Palestinian girls as young as 14 years old were among the detainees, adding that the “Israeli” courts-imposed fines of up to $140,000 on the families of detained Palestinian children despite their deteriorating economic conditions.

There were at least 164 arrests of Palestinian women among those detained by the “Israeli” forces during the same period.

The “Israeli” courts also issued administrative detention orders against 2,340 Palestinians, including ex-prisoners, children, MPs, and officials.

Administrative detainees have neither been charged with a crime nor granted a trial, and they and their lawyers are prevented from seeing the evidence against them.

“While 410 Palestinian citizens were detained under the pretext of incitement against ‘Israel’, 4,500 Palestinian citizens are currently held in 'Israeli' prisons under horrific circumstances,” the report added.

Al-Ashqar said “Israel” has also escalated its crackdown on Palestinians expressing their opinions online, especially on Facebook, adding that 410 Palestinians have been detained following online activity, under the pretext that their social media posts were “incitement against the occupation.”

“Some of them received prison sentences, while others were transferred to administrative detention without trial,” the official said, adding that “Most of them were also ordered to stop using Facebook and other social media platforms for several months.”

The damning report on Sunday followed a statement released by the Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs last Monday, which said “Israel” had placed more than 600 Palestinian children under house arrest during 2022.

It added that the restraining method has been mostly used against children and youths in the eastern side of the occupied city of Al-Quds in the West Bank.

“The ‘Israeli’ authorities,” the statement noted, “resort to the method since it enables the occupying regime to bypass its own laws that prohibit imprisonment of children under the age of 14.”

It further underscored that “While under house arrest, Palestinian minors are forced to wear a bracelet monitor at all times, and are not allowed to go to school or even a clinic without being accompanied by a supervisor.”