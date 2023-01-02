Iran: We’ll Pursue Gen Soleimani’s Case until Final Redress

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani affirmed that “The country will continue to pursue a legal case against individuals and entities involved in the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani three years ago until a final redress is granted.”

During his weekly press briefing, Kanaani reiterated that “The Iranian Foreign Ministry and other government bodies have been cooperating to make a case against the United States government for its role in General Soleimani’s assassination.”

He further stated that “The legal efforts will continue in domestic, regional and international courts with full seriousness until a final settlement is reached.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kanaani touched upon the issue of relations between Iran and Egypt, saying that Iran welcomes any positive move in this regard.

He said that Iranian and Egyptian foreign ministers had held talks on the sidelines of the second edition of the Baghdad Conference which was held last month in Jordan.

“During the talks, the two sides agreed to continue negotiations to work out a solution on consular issues between the two countries,” the spokesman added, noting that “The two sides have basically no problems for [holding] dialogue, meeting, and bilateral exchange of views.”