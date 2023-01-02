- Home
Syria: 2 Soldiers Martyred in “Israeli” Aggression on Damascus Int’l Airport
7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
In a new aggression on the Syrian sovereignty, “Israel” martyred two military personnel and injured two others by attacking Damascus International Airport and its vicinity.
A military source stated that “the ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out at 2 a.m. an aggression from the direction of Lake Tiberias targeting Damascus Int’l Airport and its vicinity”.
“The aggression left two military personnel martyred and two others wounded, causing material damages and put the airport out of service” the source added.
