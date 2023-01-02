- Home
Ben-Gvir Intends to Break Through Al-Aqsa Mosque
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
“Israel's” new Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is planning to break through into the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Al-Quds.
He informed the police of his intentions, in a test for the new right-wing government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The report from Kan News comes just hours after Ben-Gvir took the reins of the newly created position.
Last week, Ben-Gvir said that he planned to “visit the Temple Mount as a minister in the government just as he did before.” He told Kan that he "obviously" would continue with the visits.
