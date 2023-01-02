No Script

“Israel” Martyrs 2 Palestinian Youths in Jenin

folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

On the 1st day of the new year, “Israel” chose not to deviate from its norm of brutality.

“Israeli” forces have martyred two Palestinian youths during a nocturnal raid on a village near the city of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian medical sources said the fatalities were caused as the entity’s forces stormed the village of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin.

They identified one victim as Muhammad Samer Hoshieh, 21, from the nearby town of al-Yamoun, who died after being hit by live bullets in the chest.

The second fatality was identified as 17-year-old Fuad Mahmoud Ahmed Abed, from Kafr Dan, who succumbed to the injuries he received in the abdomen and thigh.

Eight more Palestinians were also injured in the attack, some of them in critical condition.

The “Israeli” forces carried out the raid in an effort to demolish the homes of two Palestinian martyrs, named Ahmed Ayman Abed, 23, and Abdul Rahman Hani Abed, 22.

The new fatalities bring to 224 the total number of Palestinians martyred by “Israeli” forces from the beginning of 2022, including 59 from the city of Jenin, the Palestinian Wafa news agency said.

During past months, the Tel Aviv regime's forces and its illegal settlers have noticeably intensified their attacks against Palestinians across the occupied territories.

 

 

Israel Palestine jenin
