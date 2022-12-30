Myanmar: Court Finds Aung San Suu Kyi Guilty, Adds 7 Years in Jail

By Staff, Agencies

A court in military-ruled Myanmar has found that the country’s toppled leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption charges, sentencing her to seven years in prison in the last of a string of criminal cases in an 18-month-long trial process.

A prisoner of the military since a 2021 coup, Aung San Suu Kyi, 77, has now been convicted on every charge levelled against her, ranging from corruption to illegally possessing walkie-talkies and flouting COVID-19 restrictions.

The court’s ruling on Friday leaves the deposed leader with a total of 33 years to serve in prison following the series of politically motivated prosecutions in the wake of the military seizing power in February 2021.

In the case that concluded on Friday, Aung San Suu Kyi was alleged to have abused her position and caused a loss of state funds by neglecting to follow financial regulations in granting permission to Win Myat Aye, a cabinet member in her former government, to hire, buy and maintain a helicopter.

Aung San Suu Kyi was the de facto head of the government, holding the title of state counsellor. Win Myint, who was president in her government, was a co-defendant in the same case.