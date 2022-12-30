Terrorist Attack in Eastern Syria Kills 10 Oil Workers

By Staff, Agencies

10 Syrian workers were martyred and 2 others injured in a terrorist attack that targeted 3 buses carrying workers in the Al-Taym oil field in Deir ez-Zor.

The official Syrian news Agency, SANA, did not provide any information on the nature of the attack or who may be behind it, but a British-based war monitor accused “cells of Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ISIS/ISIL group]” of carrying out the assault near the oil field.

In a telephone conversation, Syrian Oil Minister and Mineral Resources, Bassam Tohme, said that the “Syrian channel that the Syrian people are suffering from an oil crisis, and the American occupation, through its mercenaries and terrorist groups, wants to cut off the available oil part that secures the minimum needs of the Syrian people.”

“They carried out this blatant attack on cars Shifts of workers of Al-Tayyem field at Al-Furat Company,” Tohme mentioned.