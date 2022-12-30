Record Number of “Israeli” Settlers Who Stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in 2022

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic organization running al-Aqsa Holy Mosque compound’s affairs confirmed that a record number of “Israeli” settlers stormed the Muslim holy site in 2022.

So far this year, as many as 48,238 settlers have violated the compound, which is Islam’s third-holiest site, Azzam Khatib, director of the Islamic Waqf Department unveiled.

The official described the number of violations as unprecedented.

Ever since occupying the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, including East al-Quds [Jerusalem] which houses the Holy compound, in 1967, the “Israeli” entity has been enforcing restrictions on the Palestinians’ right to worship at the site.

The entity’s military, however, regularly provides protection for the illegal settlers’ incursions of the holy site as means of hurting the religious sentiments of the Palestinians and their fellow Muslims around the world.

According to the official, the “Israeli” extremists have been resorting to provocative conduct while storming the compound, including performing rituals at the site and raising the occupying entity’s flag there.

Khatib stressed that “Al-Aqsa Mosque is an Islamic holy place with...all its features and facilities [both] above and below the ground.”

He described the site as “a pure mosque for Muslims alone all over the world that does not accept division or partnership,” despite the “Israeli” entity’s attempts at manipulating its long religious, historical, and legal status quo.