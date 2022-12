“Israelis” Protest as Netanyahu’s Government Is Sworn In

By Staff, Agencies

Thursday was an important, eventful day inside and outside the “Israeli” entity’s parliament in al-Quds [Jerusalem] – inside, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government was sworn in, while thousands of people gathered outside to protest the entity’s most right-wing coalition it has ever seen.

Protestors hit the streets in the morning and endured into the evening, demonstrating against a government they say is composed of corrupt leaders and extremist policies. They blasted foghorns, shouted through megaphones, and boasted placards with a wide variety of slogans condemning Netanyahu and his coalition.

The word “corruption” was heard in many of those chants. One demonstrator held a sign that read “Fascism is for cowards,” while another dressed himself up in a prisoner’s outfit, handcuffed, in a Netanyahu mask, seemingly a reference to the incoming prime minister’s ongoing trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery.

There are all kinds of opposition to various subjects sourced from the entity’s newest government. But while the opposition has something in common – against Netanyahu and his government – it doesn’t necessarily mean they have enough in common or are a majority of the “Israeli” population, leaving them shorthanded to actually replace him.

For now, they’re back to protesting from the outside, but at the end of the day, Netanyahu’s government was sworn in and is expected to rule for a full term, something that hasn’t happened in the “Israeli” entity in a long time.