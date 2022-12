Iran Launches Massive “Zolfaqar 1401” Military Drills

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Army launched a large-scale military drill in an area stretching from the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean.

The joint drills – codenamed Zolfaqar 1401 – kicked off on Thursday night with the key motto of “self-confidence, power, sustainable security” to promote the combat capability of the Armed Forces.

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari has said that the infantry and armored units as well as mechanized regiments of the Army’s Ground Force, air defense systems, subsurface, surface and flying vessels and rangers of the Navy have taken part in the war game. Strategic bombers of the Air Force will also provide logistical support.

The drill is aimed at improving planning skills, conducting, directing and evaluating joint operations and synergizing the defense power of the Army’s four main divisions.

Furthermore, Sayyari underlined that “The drills also focus on enhancing the skills of the Army’s commanders and personnel in using the combat units and the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base, drones, electronic and cyber warfare systems.”

The Iranian commander further clarified that the participants will also practice conducting operations in special environments, including those contaminated with biological, chemical and nuclear agents, electronic warfare, and adverse weather conditions.

“The massive drills,” he said, “will remind the regional states of the existing capacities and the fact that they do not need any foreign powers to ensure security in the region.”

Sayyari also emphasized that “The presence of extra-regional countries and warmongers has always brought nothing to the West Asia region but insecurity, war and occupation.”

He said the extra-regional countries, particularly the US and Britain, must exit the region so that regional countries can establish stability and peace in their neighborhood.

The Zolfaqar 1401 joint drills aims to show that the arms embargoes against Iran are ineffective as the country possesses domestically-manufactured equipment.