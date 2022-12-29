Lavrov: Working with the West Will Be Carried Out on New Principles

By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed that “If and when Russia returns to joint work with the West, it will be conducted on new principles, the old approaches no longer work.”

In an interview with Sputnik, Lavrov underlined that “One of the lessons is that if and when we return to joint work, then it will have to be conducted on a new basis, as the old approaches no longer work.”

The Russian foreign minister further noted that the current Ukrainian politicians are unable to negotiate, leaving talks at an impasse.

“The current set of Ukrainian politicians are well known to everyone for their inability to negotiate,” Lavrov said, noting that “Most of them are outright Russophobes.”

According to the top Russian diplomat “It is obvious that Kiev is not ready for dialogue. Putting forward all sorts of ideas and formulas of peace, Zelensky cherishes the illusion of achieving, with the help of the West, the withdrawal of our troops from the Russian territory of Donbass, Crimea, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the payment of reparations by Russia, admission of guilt in international tribunals, etc. We will certainly not talk to anyone on such terms.”