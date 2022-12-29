“Israel’s” Outgoing Gantz to Pilots: Prepare to Attack Iran!

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel’s” outgoing War minister Benny Gantz told “Israeli” Air Force pilots that they may participate in a potential attack in Iran “in two or three years.”

“‘Israel’ has significantly increased its preparedness in recent years and is preparing for the possibility of an attack on Iran,” Gantz said.

He further added: “You may cross the sky to the east in two or three years and take part in an attack on nuclear sites in Iran, for which we are preparing.”

“Others of you may have to fly deep into the territory in Lebanon and Syria, or head out on missions to rescue Jews from around the world. I believe in your ability to succeed in these missions, not only because of the excellent aircraft you will fly in, but because of your morals and professionalism that connects you to them,” the entity’s military official said.

Shortly before Gantz made his remarks, “Israel’s” outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid issued a warning to the Islamic Republic, pointing to a joint exercise with the US Air Force earlier this month that simulated attacks against Iran and its allies in the Middle East.

“Our enemies need to know that we will not stand idly by in the face of threats that we consider to be existential,” Lapid said.

“I have discussed this with new Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and it is one of the few issues on which there is a consensus among ‘Israeli’ public opinion. No 'Israeli' government will accept Iran becoming a nuclear power. If it is necessary to act, we will act.”