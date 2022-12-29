Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Hold Joint Military Drill

By Staff, Agencies

The joint operations room of the Palestinian resistance groups announced Wednesday they held a large military exercise dubbed “Al-Rakan al-Shadid 3” in the north of the Gaza Strip with the participation of best fighters.

According to Palestine Today, the large military exercise “Al-Rakan al-Shadid 3” was held in the north of the Gaza Strip with the participation of elite fighters.

“This exercise was held in order to assess the reaction speed of the resistance forces in any emergency situation and to test the readiness of the fighters to mobilize and confront the enemy,” It is stated in this statement:

The resistance groups also emphasized: “We assure our heroic prisoners that the Palestinian resistance will continue to work day and night until their shackles are broken, and we will try to free every prisoner who is in the enemy's prisons.”

According to the statement, the exercise included various tactical scenarios and most importantly, an attack behind enemy lines.

The resistance groups held this exercise with live ammunition, during which the operation to capture the Zionist soldiers were simulated.