No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Turkey Announces Massive Natural Gas Discovery

Turkey Announces Massive Natural Gas Discovery
folder_openEurope... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that “natural gas reserves in the Black Sea now total 710 billion cubic meters, with a market value of $1 trillion,” after a new deposit was discovered and a previous find was revised higher.

The increase is mainly due to the Sakarya Gas Field, which is now estimated to hold 652 billion cubic meters of gas [bcm] compared to an initial assessment of 540 bcm, Erdogan said following a cabinet meeting on Monday, adding that his country has drilled 13 wells in the Sakarya field.

He also mentioned a separate find of 58 billion cubic meters of gas in another offshore field nearby.

“With our new discovery at the Caycuma-1, our gas reserves in the Black Sea have risen by 170 billion cubic meters to 710 billion cubic meters,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan noted that the newly discovered Caycuma-1 field would be connected to the Sakarya field and from there to the national grid. The Sakarya deposit appears to be the largest ever discovered in the Black Sea and is due to go online next year, according to the president.

“Our new exploration will pave the way for similar explorations in other geological fields adjacent to the region. We will launch new drilling as soon as possible,” he added.

turkey natural gas BlackSea RecepTayyipErdogan

Comments

  1. Related News
Turkey Announces Massive Natural Gas Discovery

Turkey Announces Massive Natural Gas Discovery

2 hours ago
Russia to Provide Iran with Dozens of Sukhoi Su-35 Fighter Jets

Russia to Provide Iran with Dozens of Sukhoi Su-35 Fighter Jets

3 hours ago
Russia Issues Cyberweapon Warning about Ukraine

Russia Issues Cyberweapon Warning about Ukraine

4 hours ago
2022 Data Reveals Level of Disruption: UK Rail System Broken

2022 Data Reveals Level of Disruption: UK Rail System Broken

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 28-12-2022 Hour: 02:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot