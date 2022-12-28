No Script

Knesset Approves Expanding Ben Gvir’s Powers over “Israeli” Police

By Staff, Agencies

After a long political debate and a day before “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is to be sworn in, the Knesset passed a law on Wednesday to cement broad political control over the Police.

Approved 61 to 55 in its third and final reading, the law was insisted upon by incoming police minister Itamar Ben Gvir as a condition for joining Netanyahu’s government, one of several far-reaching demands from the far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties that will partner with Netanyahu’s Likud in the new coalition.

“We made history,” Ben Gvir said immediately upon the law’s passage, promising that it would lead to “strong police” force.

Amending existing police regulations, the law states that the government has “authority” over the Police. It places Ben Gvir, as incoming so-called “national security minister”, in charge of the force on behalf of the government.

The law explicitly grants Ben Gvir the authority to direct general police policy and to outline “general principles for action.” He can also influence policy relating to investigations, after consulting with the police commissioner and hearing the attorney general’s opinion.

Israel knesset

