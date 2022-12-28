- Home
Monument Unveiled at Baghdad Int’l Airport in Commemoration of 3rd Martyrdom Anniv. of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis
access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
The car that Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis martyrs were riding when it was targeted by a plane at dawn on January 3, 2020 was displayed as a commemoration of their third martyrdom anniversary.
