40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Monument Unveiled at Baghdad Int’l Airport in Commemoration of 3rd Martyrdom Anniv. of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff

The car that Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani and deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis martyrs were riding when it was targeted by a plane at dawn on January 3, 2020 was displayed as a commemoration of their third martyrdom anniversary.

Iraq QassemSoleimani AbuMahdiAlMuhandis

