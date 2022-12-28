“Israel”: Likud Signs Agreements with UTJ, Religious Zionism

By Staff, Agencies

Ahead of Thursday's expected swearing in of the apartheid entity’s new government led by prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud has signed coalition agreements with “United Torah Judaism” [UTJ] and Religious Zionism

The [UTJ] deal was inked on Tuesday night with Religious Zionism and its leader MK Bezalel Smotrich announcing an agreement on Wednesday morning.

Netanyahu, the leader of the Likud party with the greatest representation in the next Knesset with 32 seats, is poised to return to the position of prime minister with his right-wing bloc securing a majority 64 seats in November's elections.

Since receiving the mandate to form a government from the entity’s President Isaac Herzog, Netanyahu has been working on finalizing deals with his coalition partners. He has at times struggled to get restive players in the coalition to get in line, but the partners appear to be getting on board at the last minute.

A hearing and confidence vote on the new government is scheduled for Thursday morning.