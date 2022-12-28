US’ Gun Terror: 6K-plus Children Killed, Injured in 2022

By Staff, Agencies

America has for long had a problem with guns and gun violence.

This is known to those with even a cursory knowledge of the United States.

But new research is shining a spotlight on how badly America has failed to protect its children from this terror.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 6,024 children were killed or injured by guns this year.

That number is the highest since 2014, when the non-profit first began keeping records.

This figure also includes the 19 students killed in the May school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

While 306 kids aged 11 and younger died by gunfire in 2022, another 1,323 children between 12 and 17 were killed in shootings this year

One of the youngest victims, five-month-old Cecilia Thomas, was killed in a drive-by in Chicago while sitting in her car.

In 2021, 5,708 children were killed or hurt by weapons.

The Uvalde massacre, the deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook a decade ago, sent shockwaves through the United States and prompted cries from families of the victims and human rights’ groups to President Joe Biden to ‘do something’.

After politicians from both sides held closed-door talks and reached a compromise, Biden in June signed a gun violence bill into law.

That law toughens background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keeps firearms from more domestic violence offenders and helps states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people it judges as dangerous.

The $13 billion in funding provided under the law is meant to fund and help bolster mental health programs and aid schools targeted in Newtown, Connecticut, and Parkland, Florida, and elsewhere in mass shootings.