UNSC to Taliban: Reverse Restrictions on Women in Afghanistan

By Staff, Agencies

The UN security council has called on the Taliban to reverse policies targeting women and girls in Afghanistan, expressing alarm at the “increasing erosion” of human rights.

The hardline group rulers banned women from working in non-governmental organizations on Saturday, in the latest blow to women’s rights in Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

The 15-member UN security council said it was “deeply alarmed” by the increasing restrictions on women’s education, calling for “the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan”.

It urged the Taliban “to reopen schools and swiftly reverse these policies and practices, which represents an increasing erosion for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

The council also condemned the ban on women working for NGOs, warning of the detrimental impact the ban will have on aid operations in a country where millions rely on them.

“These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people as well as the expectations of the international community.”

The international community has made respecting women’s rights a condition in negotiations with the Taliban government over the restoration of aid.

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, echoed the security council’s message, calling the latest restrictions on women and girls “unjustifiable human rights violations” that “must be revoked”.