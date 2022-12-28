No Script

Iran FM Amir Abdollahian in Muscat
By Staff, Agencies

Conveying a message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian arrived in the Omani capital for talks on various regional and international issues.

On Wednesday, Amir Abdollahian held a meeting held with bin Tarik.

The top diplomat's plane touched down in Muscat on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the Iranian minister affirmed that he was bearing “a message from Raisi to His Excellency, the Omani Sultan.”

“Tehran and Muscat have always held mutual consultations on regional and international issues of interest,” Amir Abdollahian added.

The minister identified Oman as the “epicenter” of regional talks, saying Muscat had always played a "benevolent role" whether with regard to Iran or concerning resolution of various regional crises.

“Omani officials have invariably played a positive and constructive role in converging” various sides' views and also towards enabling them to reach final agreements, he said.

Amir Abdollahian described his underway visit as an opportunity for examination of the countries' mutual affairs, and also a chance for assessment of issues "that have to be [addressed] at a faster pace."

According to the top diplomat, the crises in Yemen, Afghanistan, and Ukraine were among the issues that were to be addressed during his sojourn in Oman.

